Twin Towns wellness cafés up and running

Finn Valley Community Health Forum have recently launched the Finn Valley Wellness Cafés.

The cafés will run each Tuesday afternoon from 2pm to 4pm, alternating between The Coffee Loft in Ballybofey & The Hatter Tea Room in Stranorlar, offering a safe place for people to get together for a chat and over a cuppa.

It aims to supports local people to feel less isolated and reduce the stigma of mental health, putting the WE into wellness

This week will see Garda Brenda Healy give a short talk on how to best keep your home safe in The Coffee Loft, Ballybofey.