Donegal Cllr raises fishing and energy topics in European Parliament visit

A Donegal Councillor says a recent opportunity to visit the European Parliament and raise important issues with MEPs was worthwhile.

Cllr Barry Sweeny was one of 21 Irish councillors invited to Brussels by Fine Gael Midlands North-West MEP Maria Walsh, where they participated in committee meetings and were able to directly raise issues with MEPs, as well as Commissioner Mairead McGuinness.

Cllr Sweeny says that Ireland must negotiate more at an EU level when it comes to fish quotas and burden-sharing – and also must do more when it comes to renewable energy: