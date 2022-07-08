Cllr welcomes new Dungloe apartments – but wants better housing system

A Glenties Councillor has welcomed news that funding has been allocated to refurbish Fairhill Lodge in Dungloe to create 8 new apartments – but says that Government must do more to build proper social housing.

Cllr Michael Cholm Mac Giolla Easbuig has criticised the refurbishment process, which has seen the Government and Donegal County Council give funding to the Respond Housing Association to create the new apartments, rather than local authorities taking charge of the project themselves.

The 8 apartments are set to be given to people on the social housing list however.

The project is now going to tender for a contractor before work begins.

Cllr Mac Giolla Easbuig says projects like this should have full public control: