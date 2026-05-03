Uisce Éireann progressing plans to improve Gola Island water supply

Uisce Eireann says they are progressing plans to improve water supply on Gola Island.

They have confirmed they are working towards restoring the permanent pipeline this year.

Uisce Eireann says a multidisciplinary team, along with specialist contractors and marine experts, met on site recently to assess options for the permanent restoration of the undersea pipeline.

This engagement has progressed the identification of a viable restoration approach, with further technical assessments now underway to allow plans to be finalised and to ensure the works can be delivered safely.

Subject to the completion of these assessments, Uisce Éireann is working towards restoring the permanent pipeline during 2026.

Uisce Eireann says the works are complex and will remain dependent on suitable weather and tidal windows, as well as the procurement and delivery of specialist materials and equipment.

In the interim, an alternative water supply is being maintained for the island community through temporary storage and regular tankering.

Given the nature of this interim arrangement, the water supply to Gola Island will remain subject to a Boil Water Notice until the permanent pipeline is restored.