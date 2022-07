Finn Harps suffered a 3-1 defeat away to Shelbourne on Friday night.

Gavin Molloy opened the scoring for the hosts on fourteen minutes before Ethan Boyle levelled the tie just five minutes later.

Molloy then added his and Shels second seven minutes from half time.

Jack Moylan sealed the home sides victory fifteen minutes from time.

Oisin Langan has the full time report…