Finn Harps confirm signings of Robert Jones and Liam McGing Captures

Finn Harps have announced the signing of striker Robert Jones and defender Liam McGing.

Jones began his career with BSC Glasgow before spells with East Fife, Albion Rovers, Stranraer, Dumbarton and most recently Clyde FC.

Speaking after the signing, Ollie Horgan told club media: “Robert gives us something a bit different going forward that we’ve maybe lacked at times. He’ll take time to adjust to a new league but we’re hopeful he can make a big contribution between now and the end of the season.”

Meanwhile, McGing last played with Sydney FC in the A-League and began his career with Sydney FC before spending two years with Wellington Phoenix. The Australian is a centre-half by trade and will look to bolster Harps’ backline for the second half of the campaign.

Speaking after the signing, Ollie Horgan told club media: “Liam has experience at a good level and gives us some much needed depth at the back after the injury suffered by David Webster a couple of months ago. There’s always an adjustment period when you move to a new league but he’s settled well and is eager to get out there and play.”