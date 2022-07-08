Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
“I see my political future as an independent” – Meehan

A community worker in the Milford area has said he is interested in becoming involved in politics, but not with an established party.

Declan Meehan, manager of the Milford & District Resource Centre is a regular commentator, and wa speaking on this morning’s nine to noon show.

He recently met with Tanaiste Leo Varadkar, leading to speculation that he may be targeted by Fine
Gael as a candidate to replace outgoing Deputy Joe McHugh.

However, he told Greg Hughes this morning that while he has spoken to several people, he sees himself as an independent……………

