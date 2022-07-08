John Kelly to take part in World Athletics Championships next week

John Kelly has been added to the Irish squad for the 2022 World Athletics Championships which get underway next week.

Kelly will be taking part in the shot put event as part of the championships in Eugene, Oregon – after receiving a late qualification spot just three days after breaking the Irish national record.

A late invite was extended to him by World Athletics after other injuries and withdrawals opened the way for Kelly to take part.

At the Cork City Sports World Continental Tour Meet on Tuesday evening, John threw 20.16 metres, breaking the 20 metre mark for the first time in his career.

He joins two other Donegal men taking part in the World Championships, including runner Mark English and road walker Brendan Boyce.