Culdaff Boil Water notice lifted with immediate effect

The Boil Water Notice on the Culdaff Public Water Supply Scheme has been lifted with immediate effect.

The notice was issued on 17 February, with Uisce Eireann saying the measure was necessary to protect the health of customers due to high turbidity in the raw water which impacted the water treatment process at Culdaff Water Treatment Plant.

They say since then, they’ve been working with the HSE to regularly test the water, and it’s now been determined that the water is once again safe to drink.

Damien O’Sullivan, Uisce Éireann’s Water Network Operations Manager for Co Donegal, has thanked the local community for its patience while the notice was in place.

Approximately 1,300 customers were affected, including those on the Three Glens Group Water Scheme.

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Release in full –

Thursday, 30 April 2026: The Boil Water Notice on the Culdaff Public Water Supply Scheme has been lifted with immediate effect.

Uisce Éireann can confirm that, following consultation with the Health Service Executive, customers on this supply and the Three Glens Group Water Scheme can now resume normal use of their water supply.

The Boil Water Notice was issued on 17 February to protect the health of customers due to high turbidity in the raw water which impacted the water treatment process at Culdaff Water Treatment Plant.

Uisce Éireann’s drinking water experts worked hard to lift the notice as quickly and safely as possible. Damien O’Sullivan, Uisce Éireann’s Water Network Operations Manager for Co Donegal, thanked the local community for its patience while the notice was in place.

“We understand the inconvenience of a Boil Water Notice, but public health is our number one priority. We appreciate the support of the local community, and we also thank the local media and political representatives who helped us share information during the period of this notice.”

The Uisce Éireann Customer Contact Centre, open 24/7 on freephone 1800 278 278, is available to answer queries in relation to the lifting of this notice. Further information is available on www.water.ie.

Uisce Éireann is responsible for delivering public drinking water and wastewater services for the people of Ireland. We are committed to enabling communities to thrive by continuously upgrading and developing critical infrastructure to support sustainable growth and development, providing safe drinking water, and enhancing the environment. To find out more visit www.water.ie

Uisce Éireann has a free text service, providing real-time updates for local issues. Customers can sign up with their Eircode and mobile number at www.water.ie