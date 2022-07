The Taoiseach says he welcomes the opportunity a no confidence vote will give the government to focus on its achievements.

Sinn Fein’s tabling a motion of no confidence in the government, which will be brought before the Dail on Tuesday.

The Rural Independent Group, along with the Labour Party and People Before Profit, will support the motion.

Taoiseach Michael Martin labelled the Sinn Fein move a ‘classic strategy’: