Finn Harps suffered a second consecutive Premier Division defeat on Friday night.

Ollie Horgan’s men were beaten 3-1 by Shelbourne at Tolka Park.

Gavin Molloy headed the hosts ahead early in the game before Ethan Boyle equalised for Harps.

Molloy then added his second before half time and a Jack Moylan goal 15 minutes from time sealed the win for Damien Duff’s side.

Finn Harps boss Ollie Horgan spoke with Oisin Langan after the game…