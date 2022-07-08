Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Over 20 percent of all new registered cars electric or hybrid

Electric or plug-in hybrid electric vehicles made up over a fifth of all new cars licensed in Ireland in the first six months of this year.

Figures from the CSO show that number has risen by 7 per cent.

The number of licenced diesel cars has fallen by nine per cent compared to 2021.

Overall, there’s been a decline in new car ownership with 24 per cent fewer cars licenced so far this year.

There’s also been a significant drop in used cars being licensed, with a 42 per cent decrease compared to 2021.

