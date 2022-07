A leading Tory MP says the relationship between the UK and Ireland can only get better now that Boris Johnson has resigned.

Last week the Tanaiste Leo Varadkar said Anglo-Irish relations had never been as bad.

Boris Johnson announced he would step down as British prime minister yesterday and the search for his successor is under way.

MP for North West Leicestershire, Andrew Bridgen, says it’s imperative that Ireland and the UK have a good relationship…