Consumer spending fell in June according to figures published today by Bank of Ireland, with the sharpest fall in Donegal.

The company’s debit and credit card analysis shows a 4 per cent drop in card spending across the country in June. In Donegal, the fall was 8%.

Consumers scaled back their pub spend by 8 per cent compared to May, and also spent 4 per cent less on fast food and 3 per cent less in restaurants.