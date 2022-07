Former Taoiseach Enda Kenny says he’ll remember Shinzo Abe as a peace-loving, outgoing supporter of smaller countries like Ireland.

The former Japanese Prime Minister was shot while making a speech in the western city of Nara earlier today and died from his injuries.

A man in his 40s been taken into custody in relation to the assassination.

Enda Kenny says Mr Abe was a great supporter of Ireland and the EU.