The Taoiseach says he would welcome a motion of confidence in the Government.

Sinn Féin will confirm today whether it will move a Motion of No Confidence motion next week, the last week of Dáil sittings before the summer recess.

It comes after the Government lost its numerical majority in the Dáil after Donegal TD Joe McHugh resigned the Fine Gael whip and voted against the new Defective Blocks Bil.

Micheál Martin believes the government would survive a vote……………