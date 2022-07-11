Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Council lagging behind on dealing with dereliction – Kavanagh

A former Mayor of the Letterkenny Milford Municipal District says Donegal County Council must do more to tackle dereliction, particularly as some unused buildings in the county are becoming increasingly unsafe.

Cllr Jimmy Kavanagh says there have been numerous discussions about the issue, and it’s now time for action.

Cllr Kavanagh says legislation gives the council more power in relation to commercial premises, and the appointment of an Derelict Buildings Officer is also a significant step.

He says Donegal County Council is lagging behind other local authorities…………

