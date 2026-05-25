Calls for Kilmacrenan Road walkway to be named after Sylvester Hiemstra

Councillor Declan Meehan has proposed that the new walkway from the Kilmacrennan Road to the pitches at Moyle View Park in Milford be officially named “The Sylvester Hiemstra Way”.

The request came from Milford Athletic Club in honour of Dutch-born Sylvester Hiemstra, who became involved with the club after moving to the area in 1997.

He completed two Dublin Marathon races and had campaigned for years to see the walkway developed, but passed away before the path was completed in 2024.

Cllr Meehan says it would be a very fitting tribute: