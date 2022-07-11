Harkin predicts government victory, but says confidence debate is important

Independent TDs are setting out their stalls ahead of a vote of no confidence in the Government this week.

Donegal Deputy Joe McHugh and South Donegal Deputy Marc McSharry are among those expected to vote in support of the government, despite both resigning the Fine Gael and Fianna Fail whips respectively.

Donegal Independent Deputy Thomas Pringle will back Sinn Féin’s motion, as will South Donegal Independent Deputy Marian Harkin.

She concedes the motion will probably fail, but it should be seen as opportunity to review the Government’s performance…………..