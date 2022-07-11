Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Major Letterkenny regeneration project to be unveiled next week

A major regeneration project for the Church Lane area in Letterkenny is set to be unveiled next Friday.

The Church Lane Historic Towns Initiative is set to be launched next Friday, July 22nd.

The project, which is a collaboration between Donegal County Council and the Heritage Council, will be what they’re calling the “first major urban regeneration project in Donegal”.

It’s understood €200,000 in funding has been given to the award-winning Dedalus Architecture firm to design the works which will be unveiled after a conference on Dereliction, being hosted by Letterkenny Tidy Towns and the Letterkenny Cathedral Quarter.

The secretary of the Letterkenny Cathedral Quarter, Donnan Harvey, says the works have been “an outstanding success”.

