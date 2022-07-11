Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
McCauley says second Covid boosters should be targetted

A Donegal GP says we should continue to prioritise the over 65s and immuno-compromised for second Covid-19 boosters.

It comes as the number of Covid infected patients in Irish hospitals passed 1,000 today for the first time since April. Latest figures for Letterkenny University Hospital show 61 patients with Covid, one of them in ICU.

The European Medicines Agency has recommended a second booster for those over 60 or with underlying conditions only.

Dr Denis McCauley agrees the second booster should be targeted at specific groups for now………

