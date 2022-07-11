McHugh and McSharry will not support SF motion

As the Dail prepares to debate the Sinn Fein motion of no-confidence in the government, two North West TDs who no longer site on the government benches have indicated they will not be supporting it.

Donegal TD Joe McHugh resigned the Fine Gael whip last week over latest defective blocks scheme, while Sligo Leitrim and South Donegal TD Marc MacSharry resigned the Fianna Fail whip last year and voted against the government in a motion of confidence in Simon Coveney.

Independent Deputy Thomas Pringle will be supporting the motion.

The confidence vote comes as the Oireachtas prepares to take its Summer break on Thursday.