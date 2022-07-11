PSNI officers attacked in Castlederg

Two police officers were attacked in Castlederg in the early hours of yesterday morning as they investigated a number of assaults.

In a statement, the PSNI says shortly after 2am, a police patrol encountered a number of males behaving in an aggressive manner. Whilst dealing with the situation, two officers were assaulted as well as a number of other members of the public who were in the area at the time.

Three males aged 14, 17 and 23 were arrested on suspicion of offences including assault on police and attempted grievous bodily harm and have all since been released on police bail pending further enquiries.

The PSNI is thanking a number of individuals who provided them with assistance in dealing with the disorder on Sunday morning, and would appeal to anyone who has any information which could assist with their enquiries to contact them in Strabane, using the non-emergency number 101.