Special council meeting being briefed on An Crannla report

Donegal County Council has been told that there is no evidence of corruption in the its purchase of five houses at An Crannla in Buncrana, some of which were found to have deleterious materials in their blocks.

Auditors BDO, who were commissioned by the council to carry out an independent review, presented their report last week, and it’s being discussed at a special meeting this afternoon.

CEO John McLaughlin told members he always knew there was no corruption or wrongdoing, but stressed that this not replace or negate any other review by any other organisation. He pledged that the council will cooperate and participate in any other review.

Full report text –

3. BDO Report dated 24th June 2022

Summary as presented by the CEO

REPORT TO SPECIAL COUNCIL MEETING ON 11 JULY 2022 ON THE

OUTCOME OF THE EXTERNAL REVIEW OF THE ACQUISITION OF FIVE

HOUSES AT AN CRANNLA, BUNCRANA.

1. Introduction and Background

The Council acquired five houses at An Crannla in Buncrana after they had

been leased by the Council for ten years and occupied by five families. The

acquisition process started during 2019 and was completed in early

2021.The houses contained a certain level of deleterious materials in the

blockwork walls and that was known early on and verified by specialised

testing. There has been significant negative commentary over the past year

after the acquisition was completed from a small number of elected

members around the acquisition, and it has been alleged that there was

corruption involved in the purchase.

Naturally and in line with all our responsibilities and obligations, the Council

takes any allegations of corruption very seriously. The Council will seek the

relevant supporting evidence, pursue the direction that the evidence leads

and take all steps in line with our policies and procedures. That is what is

expected of a public body serving the people of the County.

The purpose of this report to Council is to specifically deal with the issue of

the external review into the acquisition of the five houses in Buncrana.

2. Previous Reports to Council and decision to seek an External

Review.

The Council had internally reviewed the allegations made and addressed the

issue of acquisition of the five houses previously and had provided detailed

reports and documentation to Council on 16th July 2021 and 6th October

2021. In addition, it was reported on at the Housing Strategic Policy

Committee.

Notwithstanding those internal reports, comments continued to be made and

I indicated at the Council Meeting on 21 February 2022, that while we did

not see any evidence of corruption, we would have an external review

carried out by an outside company and that an update would then be

brought to the elected members.

I have advised that this external review being undertaken by the Council

through an external and qualified company would not replace or impact upon

any other review being carried out by any other party that may wish to do

so. The Council will cooperate fully with any such reviews, if required.

3. External Review.

The external review was conducted by a qualified private company named

BDO Ireland (BDO) following a competitive procurement process. BDO

engaged John T Garrett & Associates, Consulting Engineers, to assist them

with the review.

The reviewers were given access to all files and met the relevant staff. They

conducted a series of one to one interviews with the staff. Staff cooperated

fully with the review process, which was carried out in a thorough and

forensic manner and involved robust professional engagement.

I advised members on 6 July 2022 that the review had been concluded, and

I provided a copy of the report to all members along with the tender

documents which incorporates the scope / terms of reference ‘’to review the

process followed by Donegal County Council (the Council) in connection with

the purchase of five houses at the An Crannla estate in Buncrana (namely

houses 1 to 5)’’.

The full External Report prepared by BDO and the Scope/Terms of Reference

for the Procurement are attached here to this Report to Council.

The key findings / conclusions contained in the BDO Report can be

summarised below.

Allegations of corruption.

1) ‘BDO has not identified any documentary evidence of corruption,

systemic corruption or corrupt behaviour from our review of the

Council’s files’ and ‘is satisfied that there is documentary evidence

that demonstrates there was appropriate segregation of duties at

each stage of the leasing, inspection, approval and conveyance

processes’.

Allegations of cover up / concealing of evidence of the status of the

properties.

2) BDO is satisfied from their review of Council files ‘that there has

been no attempt to cover up or conceal evidence of the status of

the properties on the Council’s files, as all documentation referred

to in this report has been made available to BDO’.

3) In relation to the structural condition of the properties, and

correspondence at conveyance stage, BDO has ‘reviewed the

correspondence between the Council and its conveyance solicitor

and is satisfied that the query response was further contextualised

and included references to “some level of cracking” and a “potential

risk of further degradation with freeze/thaw action’.

Technical considerations & due diligence.

4) BDO is ‘satisfied that there was consideration given as to the likely

need for repairs following the geological tests undertaken by a

recognised specialist geologist before a decision could be taken on

whether the houses could be purchased’.

5) John T Garrett & Associates, Consulting Engineers is of the view

‘that the Council’s rationale at the time for the purchase of the five

houses can be mapped to the categorisations (building grouping)

and remediation options set out in IS 465’ and ‘is of the view that

the Council’s rationale at the time for the purchase of the five

houses can be mapped to the categorisations (building grouping)

and remediation options set out in IS 465,’ and ‘notes that Option 5

remediation’ (i.e. the lowest remediation option within IS 465) ‘ ..

has not been necessary to date, and it is not known at what point

any of the above options may become necessary in the next few

years‘.

6) BDO is ‘satisfied that property valuations were carried out by an

independent estate agent licensed by the Property Services

Regulatory Authority.’

Correspondence with Department of Housing.

7) BDO find ‘that the written notification to the Department on the

condition of the five houses could have been qualified and/or could

have included the details of the geological tests the Council had

carried out in 2019. BDO notes that in respect of new build houses

which commenced being purchased by the Council in 2021, such

information is being provided to the Department.’

It is clear from the Report that there has been no corruption, systemic

corruption, no attempt to conceal or cover up the fact that the houses had

Mica, and that appropriate segregation of duties and internal controls were

in place throughout the leasing and acquisition process.

4. Impact on Staff

Many of our staff involved in this purchase process have been subjected to

repeated and unwanted verbal attacks at meetings, and abuse, threats and

allegations by e-mail and social media. This has occurred over a sustained

period and has been done without any regard for the reputations of the

individuals affected, the right to their good names and without due process

or basic fair procedures of any kind whatsoever.

It is now clear from an independent report from a professional reputable firm

with significant expertise in such matters, that the allegations made in

respect of the purchase of the five houses at An Crannla are without

foundation, and the independent report therefore fully and independently

exonerates staff involved in the acquisition of the houses.

Staff cooperated fully with the review process, which was carried out in a

thorough and forensic manner and involved robust professional engagement.

It is important to state unequivocally that the reputation and good names of

individual staff have been fully upheld, and I would like to commend the

staff involved for their continued professionalism including their engagement

with this process, which was undoubtedly extremely difficult and stressful on

a personal level for the individuals concerned.

The level of public scrutiny and ongoing commentary on this matter has

been of a nature that public servants would never expect in their day to day

work. The stress and hurt is also felt by the family members of the

individuals affected.

5. Impact on Tenants

It is acknowledged that these houses are the homes of five families. They

had already lived in these homes for 10 years as part of a Council lease. The

Council was thinking of these families and how their housing need could be

met when it extended the lease and acquired the homes. These families

have been the subject of much media coverage and unwanted scrutiny over

this past 12 months. It is hoped that this unwanted attention for those

families will now stop.

6. Summary

The Council is satisfied with the external review carried out by BDO and their

Consulting Engineer. The Council is pleased that BDO as a competent and

reputable firm in this area of work, so clearly and unequivocally stated that

they found no evidence of corruption or wrongdoing. The Council staff have

been fully vindicated and their good names and reputation have been

upheld. The five homes which continue to be lived in by five families have

been purchased in line with normal procedures.

Yours sincerely,

John G. McLaughlin

Chief Executive

