A woman in her 70s has died after a crash involving a car and a jeep in County Sligo.

It happened shortly after 3pm yesterday on the N15 at Creevykeel, Cliffoney.

Three women and a man were removed from the vehicles and rushed to Sligo General Hospital.

A woman in her 70s, who was travelling in the car, was later pronounced dead.

The road’s closed this morning for a technical examination and gardai in Sligo are urging witnesses to come forward.