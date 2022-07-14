Donegal doctor saved man’s life after he took a heart attack at GAA training

A Donegal doctor has been hailed a hero after she saved a man’s life after he became unwell at the GAA training.

On Tuesday night, GAA club Na Rossa, in Lettermacaward were training when Trevor Melly suddenly felt unwell and took a massive heart attack.

Dr Amara Bonner arrived at the scene within three to fours minutes and was able to assist Trevor and save his life.

Dr Bonner instructed Trevor’s teammate on how to carry out CPR until he was airlifted to Altnagelvin Hospital.

He is now recovering in Hospital after receiving a stent.

Speaking on today’s nine til noon show, Trevor’s brother Felix and Ger O’Dee from the National Ambulance Service says the incident highlights the importance of first responders and first aid training.