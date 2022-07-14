Twitter up and running after 30 minute outtage

Twitter is back in action, after being down for over half an hour.
The social media network was displaying an error sign to users who refreshed their feed.
It appears it’s now back to normal for the thousands of users impacted.
Twitter is back in action, after being down for over half an hour.
The social media network was displaying an error sign to users who refreshed their feed.
It appears it’s now back to normal for the thousands of users impacted.
Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland