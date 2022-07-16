Agony for Donegal ladies as they lose out in All Ireland semi-final

Donegal were beaten 0-12 to 1-7 by Meath in the All-Ireland Ladies Senior Football Championship semi-final at Croke Park.

Donegal had the better of a tight first half and led at the break by 1-3 to 0-3 with Niamh McLaughlin on target with a penalty.

But Meath began the second half with a flurry of scores as they came from three points down to lead by 0-9 to 1-3 after 42 minutes.

Helped by a brace of scores from Yvonne Bonner Donegal drew level at 1-6 to 0-9 with just over ten minutes left.

Meath had Vikki Wall sin-binned but some valuable points from Emma Duggan put the Royal County on course for victory.

The All-Ireland champions will now play Kerry in the final.