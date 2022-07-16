Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

Agony for Donegal ladies as they lose out in All Ireland semi-final

Donegal were beaten 0-12 to 1-7 by Meath in the All-Ireland Ladies Senior Football Championship semi-final at Croke Park.

Donegal had the better of a tight first half and led at the break by 1-3 to 0-3 with Niamh McLaughlin on target with a penalty.

But Meath began the second half with a flurry of scores as they came from three points down to lead by 0-9 to 1-3 after 42 minutes.

Helped by a brace of scores from Yvonne Bonner Donegal drew level at 1-6 to 0-9 with just over ten minutes left.

Meath had Vikki Wall sin-binned but some valuable points from Emma Duggan put the Royal County on course for victory.

The All-Ireland champions will now play Kerry in the final.

 

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

fianna fail logo
Audio, News, Top Stories

Some Fianna Fail backbenchers want review of Government coalition agreement

16 July 2022
heatwave july 22 baybeeee
Audio, News, Top Stories

Yellow warning for heat issued as temperatures in Donegal could near 30 on Monday

16 July 2022
dublin airport
Audio, News, Top Stories

Concerns raised as Ukrainian refugees made to sleep on floor of Dublin Airport

16 July 2022
Taoiseach Micheál Martin meets with the Letterkenny Chamber of Commerce President, Kristine Reynolds (L), and Londonderry Chamber of Commerce President, Aidan O’Kane, at the Tata Consultancy Services offices in the Letterkenny Technology Park, Letterkenny, Co. Donegal. Photo by Joe Dunne 15/07/22
News, Top Stories

North West business groups meet with Taoiseach

16 July 2022
Advertisement

Related News

fianna fail logo
Audio, News, Top Stories

Some Fianna Fail backbenchers want review of Government coalition agreement

16 July 2022
heatwave july 22 baybeeee
Audio, News, Top Stories

Yellow warning for heat issued as temperatures in Donegal could near 30 on Monday

16 July 2022
dublin airport
Audio, News, Top Stories

Concerns raised as Ukrainian refugees made to sleep on floor of Dublin Airport

16 July 2022
Taoiseach Micheál Martin meets with the Letterkenny Chamber of Commerce President, Kristine Reynolds (L), and Londonderry Chamber of Commerce President, Aidan O’Kane, at the Tata Consultancy Services offices in the Letterkenny Technology Park, Letterkenny, Co. Donegal. Photo by Joe Dunne 15/07/22
News, Top Stories

North West business groups meet with Taoiseach

16 July 2022
beefcows
News, Top Stories

Farmers urged to protect livestock as hot weather approaches

16 July 2022
luh new 2
Audio, News, Top Stories

Almost 20,000 on Letterkenny University Hospital waiting lists

16 July 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube