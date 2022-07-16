Donegal athletics impress in schools international competition in Belfast

Five Donegal athletes were involved in an international schools track and field competition at the Mary Peters Track in Belfast on Saturday, and they all impressed.

The top honour went to Caoimhe Gallen, a pupil at St Columba’s College, Stranorlar, who is a member of Lifford-Strabane AC. She won the hammer event.

Highland’s athletics correspondent Patsy McGonagle gave a round up of the action on Saturday Sport, as well as an update on underage B championships in Tullamore and John Kelly’s shot put performance in the World Athletic Championships in Oregan.