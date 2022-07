Donegal star Katy Herron felt that Donegal lost a bit of composure at the start of the second half of their semi-final against Meath and that was a factor in their 0-12 to 1-7 defeat the against the champions in Croke Park.

Maxi Curran’s side had led by 1-3 to 0-3 at half-time.

Herron paid tribute to Meath but it was nevertheless a disappointing outcome for the Donegal girls.

She spoke with Highland’s match analyst Maureen O’Donnell after the game.