North West business groups meet with Taoiseach

A number of North West business groups met with the Taoiseach during his visit to Donegal yesterday.

Cross border worker taxation, cost of doing business, tourism, infrastructure, connectivity, the Shared Island Initiative were among the issued discussed by Michael Martin and representatives from the Letterkenny and Londonderry Chambers of Commerce.

Letterkenny Chamber businesses urged the Taoiseach to address the housing crisis, to do more to support employees and families affected by the defective blocks scheme and to ensure that the financial support is in place to enable Letterkenny and Donegal to live up to its ambitions in terms of growth.

Businesses from the Londonderry Chamber also raised the lack of a functioning Executive and Assembly in Northern Ireland and urged the Irish Government to work constructively with local political parties and counterparts in the UK Government to facilitate a return to power sharing as soon as possible.

Speaking after the event Letterkenny Chamber President Kristine Reynolds said it was a positive and timely engagement with the Taoiseach before the summer recess and gave them a chance to outline the difficulties facing many businesses and households.

It was also stressed ahead of the Budget, the importance of regional balance in delivering for communities in the North West region.