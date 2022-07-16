Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Yellow warning for heat issued as temperatures in Donegal could near 30 on Monday

Extremely high temperatures that are on the way could cause heat stress for more vulnerable people.

A status yellow high temperatures warning has been issued for the country from tomorrow.

It could reach 32 degrees on Monday – and may even break the Irish record temperature of 33.3 degrees that was set in Kilkenny over 120 years ago.

Temperatures in the North West are currently expected to be as high as 28 degrees celsius on Monday.

Pharmacist Tomás Conefrey says extreme heat affects us all – and that we can all take simple steps to avoid heatstroke:

Top Stories

fianna fail logo
Audio, News, Top Stories

Some Fianna Fail backbenchers want review of Government coalition agreement

16 July 2022
heatwave july 22 baybeeee
Audio, News, Top Stories

Yellow warning for heat issued as temperatures in Donegal could near 30 on Monday

16 July 2022
dublin airport
Audio, News, Top Stories

Concerns raised as Ukrainian refugees made to sleep on floor of Dublin Airport

16 July 2022
Taoiseach Micheál Martin meets with the Letterkenny Chamber of Commerce President, Kristine Reynolds (L), and Londonderry Chamber of Commerce President, Aidan O’Kane, at the Tata Consultancy Services offices in the Letterkenny Technology Park, Letterkenny, Co. Donegal. Photo by Joe Dunne 15/07/22
News, Top Stories

North West business groups meet with Taoiseach

16 July 2022
