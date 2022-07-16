Yellow warning for heat issued as temperatures in Donegal could near 30 on Monday

Extremely high temperatures that are on the way could cause heat stress for more vulnerable people.

A status yellow high temperatures warning has been issued for the country from tomorrow.

It could reach 32 degrees on Monday – and may even break the Irish record temperature of 33.3 degrees that was set in Kilkenny over 120 years ago.

Temperatures in the North West are currently expected to be as high as 28 degrees celsius on Monday.

Pharmacist Tomás Conefrey says extreme heat affects us all – and that we can all take simple steps to avoid heatstroke: