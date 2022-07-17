Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

Number of gold medals for Donegal athletes at National Junior & U23 Championships

Donegal Athletes recorded a number of gold medals at the National Junior & U23 Championships in Tullamore this weekend.

Tir Chonaill AC’s Lucy Mc Glynn won two Gold medals in 100m & 400m hurdles while Siobhan Doherty won gold for her age group in the walk race.

Finn Valleys James Kelly also won gold in the Shot Putt with a throw of 16.45 meters while Joseph Gillespie from Finn Valley AC also won a national title with a personal best of 13.99.

Highland’s Athletics correspondent Patsy McGonagle has the wrap…

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

sunny weather
Audio, News, Top Stories

Yellow warning for hot weather in place for Donegal

17 July 2022
Michael Martin
Audio, News, Top Stories

Fianna Fail backbenchers threaten to not back Government in December Taoiseach swap

17 July 2022
Robbery, 92, Inch
News, Top Stories

Sale of former Garda barracks in Cloghan paused as it could house Ukrainian refugees

17 July 2022
irish water mains
News, Top Stories

Water tank placed in Killygordon area due to water outages

17 July 2022
Advertisement

Related News

sunny weather
Audio, News, Top Stories

Yellow warning for hot weather in place for Donegal

17 July 2022
Michael Martin
Audio, News, Top Stories

Fianna Fail backbenchers threaten to not back Government in December Taoiseach swap

17 July 2022
Robbery, 92, Inch
News, Top Stories

Sale of former Garda barracks in Cloghan paused as it could house Ukrainian refugees

17 July 2022
irish water mains
News, Top Stories

Water tank placed in Killygordon area due to water outages

17 July 2022
charity shop
News

Animals in Need appealing for charity shop volunteers

17 July 2022
292767108_2018921341633048_7817880057037406263_n
Entertainment, News

Roartys XL Family Fun Day

17 July 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube