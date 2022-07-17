Number of gold medals for Donegal athletes at National Junior & U23 Championships

Donegal Athletes recorded a number of gold medals at the National Junior & U23 Championships in Tullamore this weekend.

Tir Chonaill AC’s Lucy Mc Glynn won two Gold medals in 100m & 400m hurdles while Siobhan Doherty won gold for her age group in the walk race.

Finn Valleys James Kelly also won gold in the Shot Putt with a throw of 16.45 meters while Joseph Gillespie from Finn Valley AC also won a national title with a personal best of 13.99.

Highland’s Athletics correspondent Patsy McGonagle has the wrap…