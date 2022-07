The PRO of the Mica Action Group anticipates the revised redress scheme will not be rolled out until early next year.

The Defective Concrete Blocks Bill has now passed through all stages of the Dail and Seanad.

In his latest update, Michael Doherty says there will be no further changes to the legislation which is due to be signed into law by the President this week.

He believes a scheme that truly offers redress for homeowners will not be delivered until a new Government is in place: