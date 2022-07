Gardaí in Buncrana are investigating the theft of a blue and white punt boat from Inch Island.

It’s believed the boat was stolen between 6pm last Wednesday and 9:30am on Thursday morning when it was located in Fahan.

It subsequently emerged that the engine, a blue Yamaha had been stolen from the vessel.

No damage was caused to the boat.

Gardai are urging anyone who observed any suspicious activity in the area of Inch Island or Fahan or who comes across a similar engine for sale to come forward.