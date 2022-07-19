Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

Council urged to do more to protect thatch buildings

Donegal County Council is being urged to do more to protect thatched buildings in Donegal.

The last remaining insurance company that provided insurance for thatch cottages has recently withdrawn from the market leaving it impossible for owners to get insurance.

Cllr Barry Sweeny says there has been a major decline in the number of thatched structures in the county with many owners removing the thatched roof.

He says thatched buildings are a key part of Donegal’s heritage and they must be protected:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Phone
Audio, News, Top Stories

Elderly man left intimidated by calls

19 July 2022
gardapatrol2
News, Top Stories

Boat engine stolen in Inishowen

19 July 2022
Garda Car 2
Audio, News, Top Stories

Mother appeals for information on Carndonagh hit and run

19 July 2022
Nicholas 1
Audio, News, Top Stories

Historic Sister City Partnership Agreement signed

19 July 2022
Advertisement

Related News

Phone
Audio, News, Top Stories

Elderly man left intimidated by calls

19 July 2022
gardapatrol2
News, Top Stories

Boat engine stolen in Inishowen

19 July 2022
Garda Car 2
Audio, News, Top Stories

Mother appeals for information on Carndonagh hit and run

19 July 2022
Nicholas 1
Audio, News, Top Stories

Historic Sister City Partnership Agreement signed

19 July 2022
thatched cottage
Audio, News, Top Stories

Council urged to do more to protect thatch buildings

19 July 2022
charliedail
Audio, News, Top Stories

Minister McConalogue backs Micheal Martin

19 July 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube