Council urged to do more to protect thatch buildings

Donegal County Council is being urged to do more to protect thatched buildings in Donegal.

The last remaining insurance company that provided insurance for thatch cottages has recently withdrawn from the market leaving it impossible for owners to get insurance.

Cllr Barry Sweeny says there has been a major decline in the number of thatched structures in the county with many owners removing the thatched roof.

He says thatched buildings are a key part of Donegal’s heritage and they must be protected: