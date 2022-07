There’s calls for a review of rules governing inheritance tax.

Cllr Gerry Crawford is urging the Finance Minister to revise regulations for those who do not have any immediate family members such as children.

As it stands, people who are leaving a house to a son or daughter are exempt from inheritance tax to a maximum of €335,000 – while those with no children have a limit of just €32,500.

Cllr Crawford believes everyone should be treated equally: