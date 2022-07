An elderly man in Donegal has been left intimidated after receiving a number of calls from an American man claiming a note had been left on his car windscreen.

The man alleged that the note contained the landline of the elderly man and related to an incident involving their cars.

It has yet to be determined if it is a scam as the elderly man was not involved in any incident.

Garda Niall Maguire says there may be a valid reason for the calls but is urging people to be on alert: