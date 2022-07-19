Increased demand continues on Lough Mourne water supply

Irish Water is appealing to customers on the Lough Mourne water supply to conserve water as increased demand continues to affect supply.

The utility says high levels of domestic, commercial and agricultural demand on the supply is continuing.

Irish Water says demand throughout the Lough Mourne Water Supply network remains higher than previous years’ average daily demand which is having a knock-on impact on Lough Mourne Reservoir and Corradooey reservoir levels. In particular the areas of Calhame (Killygordon), Leaght, Bohanboy, Mullingar and the Bower (Killygordon) are likely to be affected by interruptions to supply, reduced water pressure, and intermittent supply.

Alternative water supplies in the form of water bowser and a bulk tanker is available at Callaghan’s in Bohanboy, and Lyttles, Mullingar, Killygordon.

The utility says it has been working closely with Donegal County Council to maximise the amount of treated drinking water available and to ensure supply can keep up with increases in demand.

Seamus O’Brien of Irish Water is appealing to the public on the Lough Mourne Water Supply network to help conserve water by not running taps needlessly, taking showers instead of baths and to postpone using dishwashers and washing machines where possible.