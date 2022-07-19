Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Minister McConalogue backs Micheal Martin

The Agriculture Minister has backed Micheal Martin to lead Fianna Fail into the next general election.

The Taoiseach will step down from his role at the end of the year and some backbench TDs have called for him to give up the party leadership at the same time.

Last week, the government won a confidence vote in the Dáil by a margin of 19 votes despite losing its majority due to TDs resigning the whip which included Donegal Deputy Joe McHugh.

Minister Charlie McConalogue says the public are happy with Micheal Martin’s leadership:

