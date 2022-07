A mother believes there are people who witnessed a hit and run in Carndonagh that left her son with serious injuries.

Lisa’s son Nathan was hit by a dark coloured car on the Moville Road on Sunday July 10th at around 3:40am.

He has been left with serious injuries which require his nose being rebuilt and facial reconstruction.

Gardai are believed to be following a number of lines of inquiry.l

On today’s Nine til Noon Show, Lisa appealed for anyone with information to contact Gardai in Buncrana: