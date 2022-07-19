Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Number of cars on road may have to be limited under climate action plan

The number of cars on the road may have to be limited if the government opts for lower carbon emission reductions from the agriculture sector.

Agriculture emissions will have to drop by between 22 and 30 per cent under the climate action plan.

Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil TDs are fighting government colleagues to keep the number at 22 per cent.

This would mean making up the deficit in other sectors.

Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue has denied the spat will further increase urban-rural divide:

