Son running the Dublin Marathon to ‘Get Jimmy Out & About’

Lochlainn Harte is taking on the Dublin Marathon to get his father Jimmy ‘out & about’.

He shares his fathers story:

“In 2013 my Dad Jimmy Harte had a sudden fall and wound up with a life-threatening brain trauma. Thanks to the miracle workers in the HSE, they saved his life with radical surgery.”
“However, as Dad’s mental health dropped over the years, our ability to care for him safely meant we had to get him full-time care in a nursing home. In February 2020, he moved into his new home, but in March, the country went into Coronavirus lockdown.”
“The lack of physiotherapy and the ability to be out and about have almost rendered him confined to his bed or a push wheelchair.”
“We recently had our family car retrofitted with a swivel chair to get him back out and about, but with the aid of an electric wheelchair, his life would be much better if he could get out and visit places with a level of independence.”
This is not Lochlainn’s first time running a marathon. In the past through his efforts he has raised money for the neuro department in Beaumont Hospital and for the No Barriers Foundation. This time he hopes to raise enough funds to purchase a foldable electric wheelchair that would enable Jimmy to visit places he currently cannot get access too.
You can support ‘Get Jimmy Out & About’ here.
