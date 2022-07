Taoiseach Micheal Martin’s due in Japan today as part of an official visit to the Asia-Pacific region.

It’s the first visit by a Taoiseach to Japan since 2013, and is aimed at strengthening Irish-Japanese relations.

Mr Martin will meet with the Japanese Prime Minister tomorrow, before flying to Singapore on Thursday.

There he’ll meet with the country’s Prime Minister, along with Irish business and community groups, before travelling home late on Friday.