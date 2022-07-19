Temperatures set to ease over coming days

Record breaking temperatures are set to slip back in the coming days as the heatwave that has gripped the country comes to an end.

The eastern half of the country will continue to bask in sunshine for a little longer with highs of 27 or 28 degrees.

The rest of the country will become cooler and fresher with highs of 16 to 22 degrees

The second highest temperature on record was recorded in Dublin’s Phoenix Park yesterday hitting 33.1 degrees.

In Donegal, the highest temperature recorded yesterday was 25.4 degrees at Finner Camp.

Cathal Nolan of Ireland’s Weather Channel said there will be a gradual breakdown of the warm settled weather: