Wins home and abroad for McMongle and Orr

Two Donegal Jockeys were in the winners enclosure on Monday.

At Ballinrobe, Dylan Browne McMonagle was on board the favourite ‘Beer with the Boys’ to win at 11/4.

The horse is also Donegal trained under Letterkenny man Charlie Moore.

It was a 24th win of the year for Dylan while it was a 3rd for Charlie.

Across the water in Scotland, Oisin Orr had a winner at the race meeting in Ayr.

Oisin won by two and half lengths on the Richard Fahey trained Monsieur Kodi.

Since his move to England, the Ballyare native has noticed up 14 wins, four of those were in the last fortnight.