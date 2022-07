Concerns have been raised about the number of planning enforcement notices being issued throughout the county.

There are currently 1,198 outstanding enforcement notices, with 291 in letterkenny, 292 in Inishowen and 257 in Glenties.

The remaining notices have been issued in the other municipal districts in the county.

Cllr Gerry McMonagle says the number of enforcement notices seems extremely high and called for extra resources to be added to the department to help staff cope with the demand…