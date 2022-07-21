Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

194 houses built, bought or acquired by DCC in past two years

194 houses have been built, bought or acquired by Donegal County Council in the past two years.

The Council says it is currently reviewing processes in relation to progressing future acquisitions, given the uncertainty around defective blocks.

In response to a question from Councillor Gerry McMonagle, the local authority confirmed that 172 social homes have been returned in St Johnston, Letterkenny, Newtowncunningham, Falcarragh, Donegal Town, Buncrana and Dunfanaghy as well as two SI homes.

22 properties were acquired under the House Acquisition Programme in 2020 in Letterkenny, Buncrana, Ballybofey/ Stranorlar, Donegal Town, Burtonport, Muff, Lifford, St Johnston, Falcarragh and Carrigart.

The Council says it is currently reviewing processes in relation to progressing future acquisitions, given the uncertainty around defective blocks.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

House Key
News, Top Stories

194 houses built, bought or acquired by DCC in past two years

21 July 2022
Larysa
News, Top Stories

Ukrainian ambassador to open MacGill Summer School today

21 July 2022
Greenhouse Gas
Audio, News, Top Stories

Greenhouse gas emissions increase by 4.7%

21 July 2022
brexit
Audio, News, Top Stories

Protocol bill cleared House of Commons

21 July 2022
Advertisement

Related News

House Key
News, Top Stories

194 houses built, bought or acquired by DCC in past two years

21 July 2022
Larysa
News, Top Stories

Ukrainian ambassador to open MacGill Summer School today

21 July 2022
Greenhouse Gas
Audio, News, Top Stories

Greenhouse gas emissions increase by 4.7%

21 July 2022
brexit
Audio, News, Top Stories

Protocol bill cleared House of Commons

21 July 2022
elderly
Audio, News, Top Stories

Almost 2 million home-help hours won’t be delivered in 2022

21 July 2022
Work
Audio, News, Top Stories

Two new digital hubs to be opened in the county today

21 July 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube