194 houses built, bought or acquired by DCC in past two years

194 houses have been built, bought or acquired by Donegal County Council in the past two years.

The Council says it is currently reviewing processes in relation to progressing future acquisitions, given the uncertainty around defective blocks.

In response to a question from Councillor Gerry McMonagle, the local authority confirmed that 172 social homes have been returned in St Johnston, Letterkenny, Newtowncunningham, Falcarragh, Donegal Town, Buncrana and Dunfanaghy as well as two SI homes.

22 properties were acquired under the House Acquisition Programme in 2020 in Letterkenny, Buncrana, Ballybofey/ Stranorlar, Donegal Town, Burtonport, Muff, Lifford, St Johnston, Falcarragh and Carrigart.

The Council says it is currently reviewing processes in relation to progressing future acquisitions, given the uncertainty around defective blocks.