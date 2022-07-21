Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Two new digital hubs to be opened in the county today

Two state of the art digital hubs are being officially opened in Donegal later today.

Both the Carrigart Digital Hub and Gteic Hub in Gweedore are being opened later today by Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys TD.

The hubs include hot desk and shared space facilities for remote workers and eworkers in addition to fully equipped office spaces with high speed internet access.

CEO of Údarás na Gaeltachta, Michael Heeney says these facilities means people can work in rural areas just as well as they can work in big cities…

