What was to be dreams come true – turned disaster!

Lewis Patterson planned to propose to his now fiancée Nicola Bolton in a place where the magic happened – the stable where Beauty & the Beast was filmed.

It took a turn when Lewis stepped down onto one knee, the ring fell out of the box into a big pile of dung.

He had to ‘grab it’ out and she said yes – the pair say they’ve laughed about it non stop since.